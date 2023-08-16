Edna A. Stuckmeyer, 97, Pierz

Died August 15, 2023



Edna A. Stuckmeyer, 97 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Pierz Villa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s parish cemetery in Lastrup. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11AM Friday at the church.

