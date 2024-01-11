Eden Valley Crash Sends One Person to the Hospital

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- A crash in Eden Valley sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Stearns Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened when 38-year-old Miranda Thomes of Eden Valley was heading south on the highway and 23-year-old Cole Hanson of Eden Valley was eastbound on Stearns Avenue.

Hanson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thomes was not hurt.

The patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

