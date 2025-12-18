ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority is touting increased passenger numbers, infrastructure improvements, and the economic impact of the airport in a new report.

Airport Authority Chair Brian Myers says they looked back as far as 2022, when the Airport Authority was created.

Past Airport Improvements

Myers says they've made nearly $11-million in improvements during that time, including a new 10-stall T-hangar and a new rescue and firefighting truck. Myers says St. Cloud Sky Central Airport has also increased revenues through parking and hangar fees, ground leases, and fuel sales.

Passenger Numbers

The report shows passenger numbers increased 23% from 2023 to 2024, serving more than 44,000 passengers. Myers says the passenger numbers are more than 48,000 in 2025.

SCTCC Partnership

Myers says the Aircraft Maintenance Technician Program, in partnership with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College, has been a wonderful addition as well.

Future Improvements

If federal and state grants can be secured in 2026, the airport plans to install a new 20,000-gallon jet fuel storage tank, reconstruct the general aviation apron, and replace navigational equipment.

Economic Impact on Central Minnesota

In all, the report says the economic impact of the airport is approximately $50,000,000.

