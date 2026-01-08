ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a lot of private investment in St. Cloud businesses in 2025.

St. Cloud EDA Director Cathy Mehelich says most of the larger projects were interior remodels, and we continue to see a lot of reinvestment along Division Street and in the downtown.

There are a handful of office interior remodels from Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Lathrop GPM in the Falcon Bank Building. So a lot of those are just happening on the inside.

Metz & Co/Jim Maurice Metz & Co/Jim Maurice loading...

Mehelich says we welcomed several new businesses to the downtown in 2025, including O'Brien's Dry Goods, Metz & Co., Danique Beauty & The Beans, and The Kitchenette.

There was also a lot of investment in the Crossroads area.

We had renovations in the Buckle, and Sketchers was a new addition. 7 Brews is new; it is only the second location in Minnesota, and it's right here in St. Cloud. A lot of people are talking about it.

Mehelich says some big projects that were completed in 2025 include the University of Minnesota and CentraCare Medical School, which has its first students this year, Sunburst Memorials, which moved into the former Beaver Island Brewing facility in the Industrial Park, the Great River Children's Museum, and two new hangars at the airport.

Looking ahead to 2026

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority continues to promote and market large vacant properties in the city. Mehelich says the owners of the former Herberger's building dropped the price about a year ago, which generated some renewed interest. She says any future plans for that building are on pause until the updated Downtown Comprehensive Plan is completed.

I think it will be interesting to see, and I am excited for the new vision with the comprehensive plan. That will lend a lot more stability to what could happen with the Herberger's property, other than we'll just take anything.

Mehelich says the former Electrolux building has also had quite a bit of activity with two requests for proposals.

We came close on a lot of what would have been really great projects, a lot of great jobs in advanced manufacturing. That potential will continue into 2026 for sure.

Mehelich says it is one of the very few existing large properties that is ready to go. She says the owners made a significant investment in remodeling and renovation on the inside and outside of that building.

There have been a handful of attempts to redevelop the former Media Services site along Division Street in St. Cloud. Mehelich says the latest interested party could be bringing a proposal to city leaders soon.

We do have interest in that site right now, really strong, solid interest. I think in the coming months, you'll see some actions come to the planning commission or city council on that. We're excited about that.

A lot of potential downtown projects have been put on hold while city officials finish work on a new Downtown Comprehensive Plan. Mehelich says, once that is done, her work begins.

It really sets the stage for me to better promote and market the properties and assets available for St. Cloud. One of the first things developers want to hear is what the city wants to see, and is it aligned with the developers' specialties.

Mehelich says sites like the city-owned parking lots downtown, the property just north of city hall, and the former Herberger's building could all be marketed, once the comprehensive plan is complete.