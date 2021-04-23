Earl C. Larson, 81, St. Cloud

July 7, 1939 - April 19, 2021

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Earl C. Larson, age 81, of St. Cloud who died Monday, April 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Earl was born July 7, 1939 in Duluth, Minnesota to Earl and Helen (Busker) Larson. Earl married Mary A. Madden in 1966, were blessed with three children and celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage.

Earl graduated from Dunwoody College of Technology and was employed as a Mechanical Engineer, Draftsman and Architect. He contracted with many different companies until his retirement in 2007.

Earl enjoyed model railroading, golfing and fishing. He also loved spending time exploring the backroads of the U.S. by road and train.

Earl was a devote Catholic and regularly attended Mass at the St. Cloud Hospital Chapel and St. John Cantius Church.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Lisa (Terry) Hagen; sons, Ron (Aly) and Tim (Troy); two granddaughters, Victoria and Erin; sister, Barb (Al) Hofmeister; sister-in-law, Meme Larson; brothers-in-law, Pat (Lois) Madden, Jim (Judy) Madden and Gary (Roxanne) Madden; as well as many nieces; nephews; and step-grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick; brother-in-law, Joe Madden; and sister-in-law, Sharon Madden.

Earl will be lovingly remembered by all for his assertive personality.