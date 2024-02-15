DuWayne Edward Orbeck, 80, Kimball

January 9, 1944 - February 10, 2024

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Kimball Legion Club for DuWayne E. Orbeck, 80 of Kimball, who passed away surrounded by family and friends, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, February 10, 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

DuWayne E. Orbeck was born on January 9, 1944 in Paynesville to John and Anita (Stern) Orbeck.

DuWayne married Jean Mertens on August 3, 1963. Duwayne and Jean lived in Kimball for over 60 years Where they raised their five children.

DuWayne was self employed as a carpenter for many years. He worked at Fingerhut before his retirement. After retirement he worked for Jerome Kuechle mowing lawns.

DuWayne had many hobbies which included, hunting, fishing, playing cards and what us kids called junk collecting but he referred to as treasure hunting.

DuWayne loved talking with friends and family, he had many, many stories he enjoyed sharing.

DuWayne spent many hours helping serve the community of Kimball as he served on the Kimball city council and often volunteered his time to many of the community projects. DuWayne was also a founding member of the Kimball Lions Club.

Survivors Include his wife Jean and children, Kelly (Bill) Landowski of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Lynne) of Kimball, Mark (Jessica) of Rice, Lisa (Scott) Harter of Sauk Rapids, Jody of Kimball; grandkids, Dustin (Melissa) Orbeck, Lindsey (Jake) Fuchs, Reana (Joel) Bertram, Derek (Haley) Orbeck, Tiffany (Zach) Albers, Nathaniel (Jana) Harter, Alex (Tess) Harter, Christopher Harter, Kiele Harter, Makayla Epple, Cheyenne Epple, Andrew Harter, Ruby Orbeck, Robyn Orbeck, Riley Orbeck and Kasey Harter; great grand children Trent, Madison, Hunter, Nathan, Ella, Brielle. Avery, Bentley, Emmett, Oakley; siblings, Eugene of Hayward, WI, Gerald (Helen) of Rockville, Ronald (Lori) of Wasilla, AK, Virgil (Tina) of Paynesville, Allen of Centerville, IA, Darin (Michelle) of Cold Spring, Diane Coiley of Las Vegas, NV, and Marlene (Earl) Lahr of St. Cloud; and sister-in-law, Gayla of Paynesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anita; brothers, Jerome and Ralph; and sister, Joyce; grandson Cassidy and great grandson Jacob.