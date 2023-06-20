Dustan Spanier, 36, Plymouth

October 9, 1986 - June 15, 2023

Dustan Spanier, age 36, of Plymouth, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Dustan Michael Spanier was born October 9, 1986 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Jane (Markfort) Spanier. He graduated from Paynesville High School, class of 2005. He continued his education at St. Cloud State University and later, Herberger Business School obtaining a B.A. in information systems. He worked at Prime Therapeutics as a data visualization consultant.

Dustan had a passion for flying drones, finding joy in both playing with and upgrading video games, as well as building and repairing technical equipment. Dustan found solace in playing the piano, took pride in doing yard work, and extended a helping hand to those in need. His selflessness and unwavering positivity radiated through his interactions, as he delighted in sharing jokes and constantly wore a smile. He left an indelible mark on countless lives, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his mother, Jane (Randy) Ringo, Foley; Father, Joseph Spanier, Waite Park, and brothers and sisters: Eric Spanier, Plymouth; Julie Spanier, Cold Spring; Randy (Michelle) Spanier, Mayflower, AR.; Lorrie (Salvadore Nuccio) Spanier, St. Michael and J.P. Spanier of Plymouth and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Francis and Joan Markfort; paternal grandparents Joseph and Leona Spanier; and his aunt Janet Spanier.