Dust Storm Causes Multi-Car Crash in Central Wisconsin
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a dust storm caused a multi-car crash on Interstate 39 in central Wisconsin.
The patrol says 26 vehicles were involved in the pileup Sunday on southbound I-39 near Plainfield. In addition, there were four separate crashes in the northbound lanes.
The patrol says several injuries were reported, but none are life-threatening.
Authorities say the crashes likely were caused by dust blowing in the air.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app