Duluth, Mankato Advance in National Men’s Hockey Tournament

UNDATED -- Two Minnesota schools have won their first-round games in the Division I men's hockey tournament, and two more Minnesota teams will play their first games Friday night.

On Thursday the University of Minnesota-Duluth beat Michigan Tech 3 to 0.  The #2 seeded Bulldogs will now take on #1 Denver on Saturday for a chance to return to the Frozen Four.

Also on Thursday, #1 Minnesota State-Mankato beat Harvard 4 to 3.  The Mavericks will now play #3 Notre Dame on Saturday for a shot at returning to the Frozen Four.

The #3 seeded St. Cloud State University opens its NCAA Tournament run at 7:00 p.m. Friday against #2 Quinnipiac.  The winner will advance to the round of eight on Sunday.

And, #2 University of Minnesota will take on #3 Massachusetts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday with the winner playing again on Sunday.

