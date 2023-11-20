Duane Radeke, 80, Clear Lake

November 1, 1943 - November 16, 2023

Services celebrating the life of Duane Radeke, age 80 of Clear Lake, will be at 11:00 AM, TUESDAY, November 21 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater. Duane passed away on November 16th, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice after a courageous battle with leukemia. There will be a visitation from 2-5 PM on SUNDAY, November 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the church. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS ONE DAY BETWEEN THE VISITATION AND THE FUNERAL.

Duane was the oldest son of Harold and LaVonne Radeke and was raised on the family farm in Mora, Minnesota. After Mora High School, he continued his education at St. Cloud State University receiving his degree in Elementary Education in 1964. He then went on to obtain his master’s from Southern Illinois University In 1967, and his Technology Specialist degree from St. Cloud State University in 1969. Duane was also an adjunct professor for the University of MN, Mankato State University, and St. Cloud State University.

Duane’s entire career was with the St. Cloud School District. He taught 6th grade at Lincoln Elementary for 2 years and then started the Instructional Media Services program. He was the Director there for 27 years and his program won the National Award for Excellence in the field. The last 10 years of his career was at the District Office as Assistant Superintendent.

While at at. Cloud State University, Duane met his wife, Donna (Roberts) Radeke – at the library of course. They married in 1964 and welcomed 3 children: Melissa (Clay Anderson) Radeke, PhD; Paul (Katie) Radeke; and Shannon (Miguel) Cabrera, MD. They enjoyed spending time with their 8 grandchildren: Hona (Kevin) Koep; Madeline (Luke) Elliott; Cooper (Catie) Gray; Lane Radeke; Ava Radeke; Max Cabrera; Isabella Cabrera; and Sebastian Cabrera; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Curt (Judy) Radeke, Mora. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Duane was a farmer at heart and loved working out in the family farm fields with his brother Curt and many cousins. Duane was a member of the Clear Lake Lions where he was honored to receive the Melvin Jones Award. He also had a passion for restoring his old snowmobiles and competing with them at Vintage Shows, where he often won. Duane also spent time hunting and fishing, tending his abundant tomato garden, and doting on his many beloved outdoor cats.