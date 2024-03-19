Duane J. Bertilson, 76, St. Augusta

July 12, 1947 – March 14, 2024

Duane J. Bertilson, age 76, St. Augusta, MN died, Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Duane was born in Mountain Lake, MN to Bert and Edna (Plueger) Bertilson of rural Odin. He attended country school for the first few grades and then graduated from Butterfield High School in 1965.

After graduating from high school, Duane joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam conflict, being stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Okinawa. Upon discharge from the Army, Duane went to work for Hoover as a service manager until his retirement in 2003; after 32 years of service.

On June 27th, 1970 Duane was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Reid. June 27thwas a special date for Duane, as it was the day he both enlisted and was discharged from the Army. They were married for just over 53 years. Duane and Barb lived in Minneapolis at the beginning of their marriage, and settled in Monticello to raise their family. They moved to St. Augusta in 2021.

Duane was active in the American Legion and the VFW, where he served as Commander for 2 years. He always marched in the 4thof July celebrations until he became ill and could no longer participate.

Duane enjoyed gardening, fishing trips with family and Monticello Riverfest celebrations at their home. His favorite past time was attracting as many birds as he could feed on his deck and he knew the names of every one of them.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Barb, and children Lisa Herron (Michael) of Monticello, Pedar (Debbie Clausen) of St. Augusta, sister Diana Tchida (Rodney) of Georgetown, TX and brother Douglas (Brenda) of International Falls. Grandchildren Brianna Peterson of Monticello and Megan Peterson of Odenton, MD. Michael’s daughter Meghan Peterson (Jesse) of Bemidji. Debbie’s children Shane Corrigan (Kayla) of Sartell and Jenna Corrigan (Kevin Plaisance) of St. Louis Park. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Duane was greeted in Heaven by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Maurice and Laura (Bohlen) Reid, grandparents Julius and Ida Bertilson and Fred and Minnie Plueger, and brothers, Dennis Bertilson and James Sloggy.

Services for Duane will be at 11am on Saturday, March 23rdat Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake, MN. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Military honors will take place outside of the church afterwards. A light meal will be served at the Clearwater MN Legion from 12:30-2pm. Private internment will be at a later date.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.