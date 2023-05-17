Duane G. Baron, 63, Sauk Rapids

July 12, 1959 - May 16, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:30 am Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Duane G. Baron, 63 who passed away Tuesday at his home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Doug Watercott and Kevin Brenny will officiate and burial will be at a later date.

Duane was born July 12, 1959 in St. Cloud to Henry and Frances (Gapinski) Baron. He grew up in the St. Cloud area, in a big family with his parents, 3 brothers and 5 sisters He graduated from Foley High School in 1977. He married Susanne “Sue” Reiman on September 26, 1998 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. They lived in Sauk Rapids where they raised their children, Jordan and Colin. Duane enjoyed working as a cabinet maker for Brenny Custom Cabinets for over 45 years before retiring in October of 2022. In his free time Duane enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, and spending time with family.

Duane is survived by his wife, Sue Baron of Sauk Rapids; sons, Jordan Baron of Georgia and Colin Baron of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Nordeen (Mary) Baron of Andover, LeRoy Baron of Blaine, Harvey (Pat) Baron of Royalton, Renee Petron of Rice, Janice (Glenn) Huls of Avon, LuAnn (Larry) Novak of St. Cloud, Sharon Baron of Rice, and Kevin (Denise) Baron of Sauk Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Baron; and brother- in- law, Donny Petron.