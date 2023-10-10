Duane Ebensteiner, 68, Albany

July 31, 1955 – October 5, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Duane Ebensteiner, 68, of Albany, will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 13 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation after 9:00 AM Friday at the church. Duane unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 5th, 2023, from injuries received in a farm accident. Arrangements are with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Duane Walter Ebensteiner was born on July 31, 1955, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Anthony and Helen (Ostendorf) Ebensteiner. He married Elaine Paulette Feldhous on February 28, 1976, at Mary of Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, Minnesota. Together, they lived in Albany and raised their three daughters. Duane spent over 50 years installing flooring with attention to detail that could not be surpassed. As of recently, he was enjoying semi-retirement. Duane was a man of few words. He was a people watcher who enjoyed observing the world around him. Duane was a self-taught man who could fix, build, and “MacGyver” just about anything. These skills allowed him to do what he did best, help others. Duane was the first guy there to help whether you asked for it or not, and of course, he had all of the necessary tools, most likely three of each, to get the job done. He loved his family and friends and shared that love through his acts of service. He will be deeply missed by everyone close to him including his pets, who he cherished.

Duane is survived by his wife, Elaine of 47 years; three daughters, Kelly (Joe Achman) Ebensteiner, New Munich; Leah (Dustin) Reding, Albany; Jenna (Rob Hopfer) Ebensteiner, St. Anthony; grandchildren, Jade Achman, McKinley, Carter, and Caleb Reding. Siblings, David (Millie) Ebensteiner, Sebeka; Mary (Bob) Aldrich, Stillwater; Dennis (Vera) Ebensteiner, Rockville; Renee (Todd) Eskelson, Cold Spring; Daniel (Tammie) Ebensteiner, Albany; Joan (Jack) Hennen, Watkins; and Joyce (Dave) O’Hara, St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Helen Ebensteiner; sister, Doris Applegate; mother and father-in-law, John and Loretta Feldhous; sister-in-law, Geri Ostendorf; brothers-in-law, Gene Zenzen, John Kloss, Ken Eisenchenk, and Roger Ostendorf; and four nephews.