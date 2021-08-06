Duane “Duke” D. Knafla, 87, Sartell

January 16, 1934 - August 5, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Duane “Duke” Knafla, age 87, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz and Rev John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Duane Donald Knafla was born January 16, 1934 in Sauk Rapids to John & Matilda “Tillie” (Gratzek) Knafla. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1956. Duke married Meda Funk on February 23, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church and Meda passed away March 17, 2000. He then married Bev Stave and Bev passed away February 19, 2018. Duke lived in the Sartell area most of his life and worked as a Pipefitter/Job Planner for St. Regis/Champion Paper Mill until his retirement on June 1, 1993. He then worked at Dingmann Family Funeral Home for several years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sartell American Legion Post #277, and Central Minnesota Carvers Club at Whitney Center. Duke enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, wood carving, feeding ducks, visiting with friends, and trips to the casino. He was proud of his family and had a special relationship with his son, David.

Survivors include his son, David (Barb) of St. Cloud; special friend, Arlene Mendel of Sartell; step children, Sharon (Gregg) Taubert of Beaver Creek, Jeff Johnson of St. Cloud, Gary Johnson (Nancy Keller) of St. Cloud, and Christine (Richard) Hupe of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Meda and Bev; daughter, Dawn in 1996; and brothers, Norm, Dan, and Jim.

Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Building Fund.