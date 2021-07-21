Duane “Butch” R. Saatzer, 75, Rice

December 31, 1945 – July 19, 2021

Duane “Butch” Richard Saatzer, age 75, Rice, MN, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home.

A celebration of Butch’s life will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A private burial service will take place at Langola Cemetery, Rice, MN.

Butch was born December 31, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to John and LaVerne (Liestman) Saatzer. He served in the United State Marine Corp and the Minnesota National Guard. On August 19, 1967 Butch was united in marriage to Bonnie R. Mitchell in Sisseton, SD. He owned and operated Rice Auto Sales for 17 years retiring in 1996. Butch then started driving truck for Coborn’s until 2011.

Survivors include his children, John R. (Tammie) Saatzer of Rice, MN; and Jennifer (Randy Thompson) Saatzer of Sauk Rapids, MN; brothers, Robert Saatzer of Demar, CA; Roger (Fran) Saatzer of Brainerd, MN; sisters, Shirley (Jim) Lommel of Nisswa, MN; Sharon (David) Waverek of Becker, MN; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren, with 2 more due in September.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie on May 14, 2011, and sister Marlene Kieke.