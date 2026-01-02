November 4, 1971 - December 30, 2025

Duane Allen Bursey, age 54, resident of Clarissa and former resident of Royalton, passed away on December 30, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Duane's life will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory.

Duane was born on November 4, 1971, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Peter and Karen (Boerger) Bursey. He grew up in St. Cloud alongside his three brothers, Scott, Greg, and Brian, and graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School. Following his high school graduation, Duane pursued further education at St. Cloud Vocational, where he became an Automotive Certified Parts Specialist. In 1994, Duane married Connie Cushing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minnesota. The couple settled in Royalton, where Duane dedicated 17 years of service to the Royalton Fire Department, four of which he held the position of Fire Chief. He also worked for Viking Automatic Sprinkler Systems in St. Paul and was an active member of the Pipe Fitters Local Union 669.

Duane had a passion for spending time with his family, particularly enjoying fishing trips and assisting his daughters with various projects. His love for tinkering and fixing things was well-known, as was his enthusiastic support of Minnesota sports teams. He will be fondly remembered by his grandson, Eli, as Papa with the John Deere tractor with the loader.

Duane is survived by his daughter, Laura (Aaron) Lane of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his daughter, Naomi (Levi May) Bursey of Clarissa; his parents, Peter and Karen Bursey of St. Cloud; his grandchildren, Eli and Oaklyn; his ex-wife and friend, Connie Cushing of Staples; his brothers, Scott Bursey, Greg (Annette) Bursey of Virginia, and Brian (Tara) Bursey of St. Michael; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Allen, as well as his grandparents and godparents, Genevieve and Milton Boerger.