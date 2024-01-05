Pilot Program Begins in Minnesota to Detect Drugs in Drivers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A pilot program is starting this month in Minnesota that will check to see if drivers are impaired with cannabis or other drugs.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says drug recognition evaluators from law enforcement agencies statewide will receive training on an oral fluid roadside testing instrument. It detects the presence of cannabis or other drugs in a driver.

They say it is similar to preliminary breath tests officers use to detect drunk driving.

The pilot project is voluntary for drivers.

During the pilot, results won't be admissible in court. After the pilot, the goal is to get legislative approval in 2025 to use an oral fluid roadside testing instrument in the field.

The Department of Public Safety says drugged driving accounted for about 8,000 incidents from 2013 to 2017 compared with nearly 16,000 from 2018 to 2022 a 96 percent increase.

