Woman Allegedly Involved in Overdose Death Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) -- A woman allegedly involved in a drug overdose death has been arrested in St. Cloud.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force arrested a 26-year-old woman from Shakopee in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

During her arrest, she was in a stolen vehicle and had suspected fentanyl on her.

Back on July 31st agents from the task force responded to a home in the 700 block of East South Street in Litchfield to help with a deadly drug overdose involving the death of a 60-year-old Litchfield man.

During the investigation, they were able to identify a female suspect in the case who had provided the deadly drugs to the man before his death.

Additional arrests are expected in this case.

