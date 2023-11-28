Drug Dealer Sentenced in Stearns County Methamphetamine Bust

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop caught him with 254 grams of methamphetamine.

Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Britton was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison. He gets credit for having served 499 days in the county jail.

Britton pleaded guilty last month to one count of 1st-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period.

The traffic stop also turned up plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop near Clearwater in July 2022. The driver was speeding, crossing over both the fog line and the center line of County Road 75. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, at one point, driving through a stop sign.

Court records show Britton then stopped the car, exited, and yelled that he was going to jail.

Authorities say Britton smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and paraphernalia inside a lunchbox.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli