Drug Dealer Sentenced in Stearns County Methamphetamine Bust
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop caught him with 254 grams of methamphetamine.
Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Britton was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison. He gets credit for having served 499 days in the county jail.
Britton pleaded guilty last month to one count of 1st-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period.
The traffic stop also turned up plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop near Clearwater in July 2022. The driver was speeding, crossing over both the fog line and the center line of County Road 75. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, at one point, driving through a stop sign.
Court records show Britton then stopped the car, exited, and yelled that he was going to jail.
Authorities say Britton smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and paraphernalia inside a lunchbox.
