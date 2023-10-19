Drought Monitor Shows Improvement Statewide

UNDATED (WJON News) - Widespread rains over the last few weeks are soaking in and changing the weekly drought monitor.

This week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a major improvement statewide.

A little more than one percent of the state is reporting extreme drought conditions, that’s down four percent since last week.

25% of the state reports a severe drought, down more than 14% since last week’s report.

This year, St. Cloud State University says the St. Cloud area has received 20.40 inches of precipitation, but that’s more than 8 inches below the 30-year average.

