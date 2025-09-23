ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is offering drive-thru clinics on select Saturdays for the flu vaccine. A drive-thru flu-only vaccine clinic will be offered at CentraCare - Plaza St. Cloud.

When you arrive, patients stay in their vehicle, and a nurse will come to you.

The clinics will be on September 27th, October 4th, October 11th, and October 18th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday. The drive-thru clinics are for ages six months and older. Appointments are preferred by calling (320) 200-3200 to schedule.

Every season, the flu vaccine is updated to protect against influenza viruses that are found to be the most common during the upcoming season. After receiving the vaccine, it takes about two weeks for your body to develop immunity.

This year, CentraCare is offering Flaud, an influenza vaccine for patients 65 years old and older. Flaud will also be available at the drive-thru clinics.