Driver’s License For All Begins Monday in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Driver’s License For All law takes effect Monday, October 2nd. As a result, the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services is working to make the process simpler for non-English speakers, while still ensuring that each driver knows the rules of the road.

The DVS is offering forms, including the written test, in several languages and has included instructional videos in many languages as well.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said it’s been an exciting process.

We are working with the community in a new way. We recognized that we needed to work more effectively within the community, and we've taken strides to do that with outreach, engagement sessions, and partnering with organizations that work directly with our communities.

Several groups have also developed programs. The Minnesota Immigration Movement is planning on offering driver’s education classes, while COPAL is planning to open written testing centers.

For more information and links to multilingual videos, find the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services website here.

