Driver’s Cell Phone Alerts Officials to Holdingford Crash Friday

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) - An automatic cell phone call led first responders to a crash in Holdingford Friday morning.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received an automatic crash alert from the driver’s cell phone Friday morning at 8:35.

Shortly after, callers to 911 indicated the crash happened at the corner of 4th Street West and River Street. The callers said the vehicle was badly damaged but had driven away from the scene and they followed the vehicle until it crashed into a ditch at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 151.

Shortly after, officers found 61-year-old James Rusthoven of Watkins still behind the wheel.

Authorities believe Rusthoven was South on County Road 9, ran the stop sign at County Road 17, and went into the ditch, then continued through Holdingford and Southbound on County 9 before crashing into the ditch.

He was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

