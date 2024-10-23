Driver Hurt in Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a crash in Benton County Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 7:00 on Highway 10 near Royalton.

Eighty-eight-year-old Keith Lockhart of St. Paul was traveling north when he swerved to avoid another vehicle that had pulled onto the road from Halfway Crossing, then rolled through the median and into southbound lanes.

Lockhart was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

