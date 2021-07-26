Drive-By Art Show Returns To St. Cloud On August 14th

The "Drive-By Art Show" will return to St. Cloud on August 14th from 12-7 p.m.. The grass roots artist event is described by its organizer as "a collective city wide art show, put on by local artists in their yards for the public to enjoy."

The platform was created by St. Cloud artist Kelli Henry aka The Silent Kah. The event made its debut during the pandemic in 2020 as a way for people to enjoy art, whether through creating new works or enjoying art as a viewer, while staying socially distant.

The first Drive-By Art Show of the year was held on June 12th with a second edition held on July 10th. August's will be the last of the summer.

A truly grassroots effort, Henry promoted last year's event the old-school way: by placing fliers around town.

Henry says she created this free platform for artists to be able to share their art freely with the community and to inspire others.

"The best way I can think to explain it is - it's an art show in each person's yard," Henry explained to WJON in 2020. "I wanted to get it as big as I can so that people can drive through St. Cloud and just see art everywhere! And that way, the artists that participate can get their names out there for free."

Artists are invited to display their works on Saturday, June 12th, July 10th and August 14th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Art enthusiasts can check out the event on car, bike, foot or however they choose.

Artists and volunteers can sign up by email to being included on a route map. The maps are available online as well as at LGS Electronics, Affinity Plus and Buddah Glass.

