LEAF NIGHT OF THE STARS

It's that time again. LEAF's Night of the Stars talent show will be taking place this Friday and Saturday night, beginning at 7 pm at The Paramount Center For The Arts. You can click HERE now to purchase your tickets for the events.

For 3 years in a row, I've had the pleasure of hosting the Friday night event with my son Drew Darkwell. Drew is a talented Musician as well as my Fill in Host whenever I'm on vacation for "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON weekdays from 10 to Noon. You can also hear Drew every afternoon on 103.7 The Loon, from 2-7pm weekdays. For such a young Broadcaster, It's amazing to me that he can cover a two hour talk show. It's not an easy job...I'm very proud of his accomplishments.

OUR YEARLY MOTHER/SON HOSTING EVENT

We've turned this into a Mother Son event every year. It's time for us to spend one evening together; going out to dinner at Jule's Bistro next door, and working together on stage at the Paramount.

1993

Ironically, the year Drew was born, 1993 is the year District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) was founded as a fully independent, non-profit organization for the purpose of promoting and enhancing school-based, extra-curricular activities and educational opportunities in District 742 Public Schools.

Many people don't realize that LEAF’s endowment fund provides supplemental funding for much more than the arts: Academics, activities, arts and athletics in the district’s schools are ALL funded by LEAF.

INTERVIEW WITH BRUCE HENTGES, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Listen to our interview with Bruce Hentges, Executive Director and Retired Educator of LEAF from February 11th, 2020.