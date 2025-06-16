Dr. Carol G. Brink, 86, St. Cloud

January 9, 1939 – June 1, 2025

Heaven welcomed an angel on June 1, 2025. Dr. Carol Gay Brink, age 86, died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House just outside St. Cloud, MN, surrounded by her children and her dog Issy.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service and lunch will be served after the service at the church. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born January 9, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Eric and Bernice (Chamberlain) Johnson. She grew up in Edina and at the age of 8, began taking a bus to downtown Minneapolis to take dance lessons. She then opened her own dance studio as a teenager. Carol went on to major in Physical Education/Dance at the University of Minnesota and received a PhD in Kinesiology. She was a professor at St. Cloud State University for over 30 years teaching dance classes and human anatomy.

Carol lived a beautiful and interesting life. She liked to be active in her community and with friends. She volunteered her time and money generously with her church, First Presbyterian of St. Cloud and local woman’s shelters. Through the Friends of the PEB (Presbyterian Education Board) she donated to build a small gym in a girl’s school in Pakistan, then traveled there for its dedication. Carol was passionate about education and helping women and girls in need.

Carol enjoyed traveling the globe with friends and family visiting over 30 countries in her lifetime. Her favorites including her many trips to attend shows in Branson with her partner Billy and later her daughter Kirsten, trips to Japan and Europe with Kirsten, and an epic trip to her father’s homeland Sweden with her son Eric.

Carol was a crafter and her latest creations were custom made watercolor greeting cards and painted Christmas bulbs. She loved to go to the YMCA to swim and take her dogs for long walks. Carol loved to play Bridge with friends and loved to camp, hike, ski and canoe with her longtime partner, sweet Billy, who passed away a couple of years ago. Most of all Carol, like most grandmas, cherished her time with her granddaughters and family.

Survivors include her children, Kirsten (Derek) Stendahl of St. Anthony, MN; and Eric (Martha) Horvei of Martinez, CA; granddaughters, Sofia Stendahl, Carly Stendahl, Chloe Horvei and Alenna Horvei.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her best friend and partner, Billy Paschall, brother, Noel Johnson, sister-in-law Judy Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be sent to Quiet Oaks Hospice or First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud.

Carol was a central part of our family’s life. She shaped us with her love, support, opinion and approval.

Rest easy, sweet Carol. Enjoy a dance with Billy and watch over us this summer. We love you and will miss you but also know it was your time.