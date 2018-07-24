Dozens of Guns Found as Sherburne County Busts Pot Operation

ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office busted a marijuana growing operation last week and confiscated 43 guns in the process.

Authorities learned the residents of a home in the 25000 block of 145th Street Northwest in Orrock Township were growing and selling marijuana. A search of the home last Wednesday turned up a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills and 43 guns.

Police say they also found "hundreds of rounds of ammunition", along with $14,000 in cash.

The couple who lives in the home, 43-year-old Rebecka Fiereck and 43-year-old David Fiereck , are charged with multiple counts of drug possession.