Downtown St. Cloud Lofts Transition to Rental Units

ST. CLOUD -- The owners of the Loft Condominiums in downtown St. Cloud are shifting their focus.

Makenda LLC spokesman Rod Lindquist says all 47 of the units are now available for rent.

You have to constantly adjust to trends and what market conditions are and in this situation, our ownership group has decided that we do want to do rentals. You can still buy one, but we're renting them. They are all market rate, no Section 8 no subsidy.

Lindquist says up until now only five of the units were able to be rented. He says they are following in the footsteps of other new popular rental units in other area downtowns like Sauk Rapids and St. Joseph.

We're constantly looking at the trends and what we should be doing long term.

Lindquist says he believes the improvements that are happening in the downtown make the rental units an attractive option for people who don't want to buy their own home.

Those that haven't been downtown don't know what they are missing, those that have been downtown know what I'm talking about. This isn't about rentals or condos, it's about the whole revitalization of the downtown central business district.

The common spaces include a community room, a workout area, and a rooftop terrace.

The Loft Condominiums on West St. Germain Street opened in November of 2017.

Renters Warehouse is the company hired to handle renting the units.