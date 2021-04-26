Downtown Giliberto’s Reopening with Argentine Flavors Added

ST. CLOUD -- The Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop in downtown St. Cloud is getting ready to reopen with a fresh take. It is being rebranded as The Patagonia and Giliberto's.

Owner Florencia Adlin says they will still have all the main Mexican food items, but will also be adding some Argentine flavors. She says they'll be uniting the flavors of the two countries. Their focus will be on street foods like tacos and empanadas.

They are planning to reopen by the second week of May after making some changes to the restaurant's floor plan. She says they are giving it a fresh look and will be doing more cooking in front of the customers.

Giliberto's opened their second St. Cloud location at 125 5th Avenue in July of 2019, but it closed in March of last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began and they've been closed since then.

