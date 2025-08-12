FOLEY (WJON News) -- An old bank building in downtown Foley is getting a facelift with the help of a state grant.

Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn says they awarded one grant through the Main Street Revitalization Grant Program.

Thorston Holdings LLC is doing a renovation and exterior improvement to 201 4th Avenue North. Locals call it the "old bank" or "timeless" building on the corner of Dewey and 4th Avenue. It has large columns and a clock attached to it.

The total cost of the project is nearly $174,000. The amount of the Main Street grant is $37,680.

Back in February, WJON News told you the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation was awarded $624,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for the grant program, with the money to be used in downtown St. Cloud and Foley.

Last week, we learned about four buildings in St. Cloud that are benefiting from the program.

