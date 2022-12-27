Douglas the Dog Wants to Come Home with You

Douglas!

This week's adoptable pet from the Tri Country Humane Society is a pup named Douglas I love it when people name their pets human names. It's fun. And it's even better when you have to pick up a prescription for a pet and the pharmacy thinks it's a person and asks for the pet by name. But that's just my somewhat twisted sense of humor. Other people may not find that funny, but I do

Anyway, Douglas is the featured pet of the week. He came to the Tri County Humane Society as a stray, so not a lot is known about him. He is approximately a year old, he is a lab mix, but is very small compared to other labs. He is only 42 pounds. So very much in that medium dog range.

At first he will seem a bit shy, but is very sweet. Best thing to do is to stop into the Humane Society and do a little meet and greet with Douglas. You and/or your family may just fall in love with this pup.

He has had most of his vaccinations and has been neutered. So you don't have to worry about that part of the adoption process. The Humane Society has also recently reduced his adoption fee. So, if you are thinking about adopting a pet, Douglas might be just the perfect one. Stop into the Humane Society and see if he is the right fit. You can just stop in, or make an appointment to make sure he isn't out on one of his walks.

Tri-County Humane Society can be reached through their website or call them at 320-252-0896.