Douglas L. Holen Sr., 74, Cold Spring

September 11, 1948 - July 26, 2023

Douglas L. Holen Sr. of Cold Spring, MN passed away after a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, on July 26, 2023, at the age of 74 at his home. He was born September 11, 1948, in Alexandria, MN.

A Memorial is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Douglas was born in Alexandria, MN to Ivend and Perrine (Larson) Holen. He was the second oldest of five siblings. After Douglas graduated from Kimball High School, he served in the Army and Vietnam War. He went on to study to be a diesel mechanic at St. Cloud Technical School.

Douglas married Kathryn Konz June 25, 1969, at the Holy Cross Church in Pearl Lake, MN. They enjoyed 5 children, 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren over their 54 years of marriage.

Douglas was a diesel mechanic in his early career and retired after 35 years with the Cold Spring Granite Company. He was a member of the American Legion and MN Bowhunters Association. Douglas was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed bowhunting, fishing, birdwatching, rock collecting and astronomy. He enjoyed many other lifelong hobbies including reading and tinkering with things broken. Douglas always said to whomever he was working with, “between the two of us, we can fix anything.”

Douglas taught each of his children to appreciate nature and all it has to offer. He taught us to notice and appreciate the small things like thunderstorms that last an hour, or the jack-in-the pulpit plants on the side of a walking path. Douglas was a generous man with a kind soul who helped anyone in need to the best of his ability. However, if he were to read this, he would roll his eyes and tell us to “cut it out!”

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their 5 children: Douglas Jr. (Kimberly), Jennifer (Torrance) Harriel, Edward (Roberta), Lisa (Andrew) Isle, Anna Eull (David Johnson); siblings, Ivend (Kathy) Holen, Anita Holen and Scott (Lisa) Holen; 18 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Julia, Kaitlyn, James, Alexander, William, Cameron, Henry, Mathias, Lillian, August, Marcus, Grant, Abraham, Delaney, Daniel, Adrian, Lucinda and 2 great grandchildren, DaRoyce and Eva.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ivend and Perrine Holen and two brothers, Michael and Carlyle.