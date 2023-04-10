Douglas (“Doug”) Miller, 80, St. Cloud

February 26, 1943 – April 6, 2023

attachment-Douglas Miller loading...

Memorial service for Doug Miller, age 80, of St. Cloud will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11 AM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, 6000 County Rd. 120, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud and one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday. Doug passed away on April 6, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Douglas Duane Miller, son of Deidrich and Esther (Kurzhals) Miller, was born February 26, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His family moved to Beroun, Minnesota where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1961. Upon graduation he relocated to Litchfield, Minnesota and worked with his uncle, Edward Kurzhals, from whom he learned carpentry skills. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Joanne Soderbeck, on August 17, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City, Minnesota. Doug was a self-employed custom home builder for 25 years in Litchfield and later worked for Johnson Brothers Corporation for several years. After this he worked for Miller Architect & Builders, St Cloud, Minnesota for 17 years, retiring in February 2008.

In 2001, a brain tumor and brain stem bleed following the surgery changed his life. After a recovery of 9 months, he was able to return to work until his retirement in 2008. Doug belonged to the Litchfield Lions Club from 1965 to 2016 and held various positions at the local and district level. He volunteered on many projects, living the Lion’s motto “We Serve”. He received a Melvin Jones Award in 1999 and many other awards for his years of service. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield until joining Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St Cloud in 2015. At First Lutheran he sang with the First Stringers singing group for many years. Doug enjoyed playing hockey and coached youth hockey in Litchfield. He enjoyed years playing softball and was a member of the Pioneer Seed Over 30 Slow Pitch softball team. Yearly hunting and fishing trips with family and friends were something he looked forward to, whether he shot a deer or caught any fish. Deer camp in Beroun was a special place. There was always time for a cribbage game with his grandkids and friends.

After 52 years in Litchfield, Doug and Joanne moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota, in July 2015 to be near their children and grandchildren. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy.

He is survived by his wife Joanne, children Craig, Sarah (Rich) Fairrow, and Diana (Tom) Fenton, and grandchildren, Kylie and Steven Miller, Wren, Jonas & Micah Fairrow, Thomas, Adam & William Magarian, his sister Barbara Mikyska, brother Daniel (Arlette) Miller, brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Linda) Soderbeck, Pat (Karen) Monigold, George (Marjean) Shermer, John Soderbeck, and Mark (Roxanne) Soderbeck, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly, brother Daryl, and brother-in-law Dick Mikyska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Litchfield Lions Club and Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN