Douglas County Home Destroyed in Fire
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A home in Douglas County was destroyed in an early morning fire.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the call came in just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in Carlos Township north of Alexandria.
Upon arrival, deputies observed the house fully engulfed in flames.
The homeowner was not home during the time of the fire and was later in contact with law enforcement.
Carlos Fire Department and First Repsonders and Miltona Fire Department responded and were able to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Get our free mobile app
The State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud Chamber President Weighs in on New Justice Center
- St. Cloud School Adopting Neighborhood Park
- New Winter Festival Taking Shape for Downtown St. Cloud
- Sauk Rapids Native Releases Song 'Benton County Lemonade'
- Kansas City a Great Weekend Getaway for Minnesota Travelers