Douglas County Home Destroyed in Fire

CARLOS (WJON News) -- A home in Douglas County was destroyed in an early morning fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the call came in just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in Carlos Township north of Alexandria.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the house fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner was not home during the time of the fire and was later in contact with law enforcement.

Carlos Fire Department and First Repsonders and Miltona Fire Department responded and were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but does not appear to be suspicious.

