GARFIELD (WJON News) -- A faulty furnace is believed to be the cause of a medical emergency in Douglas County. The Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. from a woman in Garfield who said she was having symptoms consistent with a heart attack.

While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, her husband started having a seizure. The dispatcher instructed them both to get out of the home as a precaution. Deputies learned the couple had recently started using their furnace for the season.

Both were taken by ambulance to Alomere Health and later airlifted to another hospital.

A technician responded to the home and detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home. The source was believed to be a water heater and furnace.

The names of the two people are 47-year-old Nicole Feeken and 49-year-old Jason Feekend. Their conditions have not been released.