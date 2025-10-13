Douglas County Couple Faces Carbon Monoxide Scare At Home

Douglas County Couple Faces Carbon Monoxide Scare At Home

Paul Habstritt, WJON

GARFIELD (WJON News) -- A faulty furnace is believed to be the cause of a medical emergency in Douglas County.  The Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. from a woman in Garfield who said she was having symptoms consistent with a heart attack.

While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, her husband started having a seizure.  The dispatcher instructed them both to get out of the home as a precaution. Deputies learned the couple had recently started using their furnace for the season.

Both were taken by ambulance to Alomere Health and later airlifted to another hospital.

A technician responded to the home and detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.  The source was believed to be a water heater and furnace.

The names of the two people are 47-year-old Nicole Feeken and 49-year-old Jason Feekend.  Their conditions have not been released.

