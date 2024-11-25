Douglas County Deputy, 18-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Crash

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Douglas County sheriff's deputy and an 18-year-old from Albany are hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 94.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was assisting the State Patrol with another accident on I-94 when a vehicle rear-ended his squad car at interstate speeds.

The patrol vehicle had its emergency lights activated, and the deputy was inside buckled up.

The 23-year-old deputy and 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle were taken to an Alexandria hospital with serious injuries.