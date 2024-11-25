Douglas County Deputy, 18-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Crash

Douglas County Deputy, 18-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Crash

WJON

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Douglas County sheriff's deputy and an 18-year-old from Albany are hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 94.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was assisting the State Patrol with another accident on I-94 when a vehicle rear-ended his squad car at interstate speeds.

The patrol vehicle had its emergency lights activated, and the deputy was inside buckled up.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The 23-year-old deputy and 18-year-old driver of the second vehicle were taken to an Alexandria hospital with serious injuries.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON