Doug Weber, 68, Foley

June 23, 1954 - October 16, 2022

Doug Weber, age 68 of Foley passed away October 16, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Jack and Jim's Event Center in Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Douglas James Weber was born June 23, 1954 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to James and Jane (Kussman) Weber. He graduated from Foley High School and lived in the Foley area all of his life. He worked as a carpenter and an iron worker in the Twin Cities until his retirement.

Doug loved woodworking, playing cards and going to the pub to visit all his friends. He always had a joke to tell even though they weren't always that funny. He was a great friend to many and always tried to see the positive side of things even though life handed him some true difficulties. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by his long time partner, Rita Neyssen, Foley and children: Amelia, Monticello; James (Rachelle), Foley; Terryll (Gary), Richmond; Jodi, Zimmerman; Travis (Jami), Foley, grandchildren: Kayla, Randi, Olivia, Evelyn, Gabby, Dani, Maddie, Brooke and Blake, great grandchildren: Rylie, Lillian and Grayson and a sister, Nancy (Ron) Ampe, Coon Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jane Weber.

The family wishes to thank Quiet Oaks for all their care and compassion.