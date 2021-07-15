Double Stamp Day For Minnesota Scoop on Sunday

Explore Minnesota has been working with many Minnesota ice cream shops this summer on a promotion called "Minnesota Scoop". The Minnesota Scoop is a statewide ice cream experience featuring 100+ ice cream shops through Aug. 1. Sunday July 18th is National Ice Cream Day. Participating shops will celebrate national ice cream day on Sunday, July 18 by offering double stamps per purchase (vs. one). Participating ice cream shops in the St. Cloud area include Jupiter Moon in St. Joseph and Mr. Twisty's in St. Cloud.

This is how you can participate. Pick up a punch card at any participating ice cream shop, fill it with six stamps and upload a photo of the completed card at exploreminnesota.com/mnscoop. Enjoy your favorite flavor or their unique #OnlyinMN creation. Get one sweet t-shirt and a chance to win Minnesota travel packages. Learn more at exploreminnesota.com/mnscoop, or visit exploreminnesota.

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlighted some events to see over the next couple of weeks.

New London Water Days, July 14-19

Enjoy the classic car show, tennis tournament, Little Crow Water Ski Show, street dance, grand day parade, doggie costume contest, kids fishing tournament, movie night, fireworks and so much more!

Twin Cities Pride Festival, July 17-18

The 49th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will be held at Loring Park on July 17 – 18 and will feature local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages. Hours will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. both Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at Loring Park in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Aquatennial, July 21-24

The much-loved annual celebration of the city is backed. A complete list of AquaTivities can be found online (lawn games, Twin Cities River Rats waterski show, yoga, ice cream social, Twin games, virtual activities, etc.). Everything will kick off with the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade and close out with the famous Target fireworks.

Blueberry/Art Festival Artists, July 23-25, Ely

Crafters, and creators will descend on Ely’s Whiteside Park to share their best (and maybe try a blueberry-themed drink or two). July 23-25

Not to mention the Great Minnesota Get-Back Together (State Fair) Aug. 26-Sept. 6, The Rennaissance Festival Aug. 21-Oct. 2 (weekends) and more at exploreminnesota.com’s event database.

Listen to may conversation with Alyssa below.