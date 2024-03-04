Dorothy M. Recktenwald, 94, Sartell

March 11, 1929 - March 2, 2024

Private Graveside services will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls for Dorothy M. Recktenwald, age 94, of Sartell who passed away on Saturday morning at the Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Dorothy was born March 11, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to Harry and Margaret (Marshall) Stark. She married Robert E. Recktenwald on January 20, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Dorothy was a homemaker and lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell area most all of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Eric of Willmar; Terri (Ernie) Wollak of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Maria (Derek) Albers of Sauk Rapids, Christina Studanski of Sauk Rapids; great grandchildren, Mikayla and Tristan Albers and Carter and Camryn Studanski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on April28,2002 and son, Kurt.

Let life be long so when death sets us free, it feels like a blessing falling on me.