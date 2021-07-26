Dorothy M. Post, 91, St. Cloud

May 19, 1930 - July 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville for Dorothy M. Post, age 91, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Cheerywood South in St. Cloud. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Dorothy was born on March 19, 1930 in Albany to Joseph and Mary (Tomsche) Platz. She worked in sales most of her life. Dorothy was an active member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, singing, dancing, and laughing.

She is survived by her children, Darlene (Clyde) Dillinberg of Holdingford, Dave (Joy) Post of Waite Park, Debbie (Gary) Hansen of Clearwater, Diane (Randy) Morris of Moorhead, Dale Post of Princeton, Dan Post of Princeton, Duane Post of Clearlake; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, George (Doreen) Platz of Holdingford; as well as extended family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darnell; and siblings, Arnold, Margaret Eiynck, Jeanette Tinglov, Joe, Evelyn Kolodjeski, and Ervin.