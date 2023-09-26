Dorothy M. Bergstrom, 96, Princeton

May 27, 1927 - September 23, 2023

Dorothy Mae Bergstrom, age 96, passed away on September 23, 2023, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Dorothy was born on May 27, 1927, to Oscar and Ruth (Lodin) Youngquist in Grasston. She graduated from Grasston High School in 1945. Dorothy married George Bergstrom in Grasston on August 16, 1947. After high school, Dorothy attended St. Cloud Teachers College and graduated with a two-year teaching degree in 1947. Later, she went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She taught in Sandstone and Milaca until 1951. After raising two sons, Dean and Gary, she returned to teaching 5th grade in 1965 in Princeton. She retired in 1987 after teaching 22 years in the Princeton school district. She loved teaching! She enjoyed serving and being involved at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they were members for over 65 years. Dorothy also enjoyed knitting, creating 100s of caps for newborns at the Princeton hospital. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with George, but she also liked being at home and cooking for her family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 76 years, George; two sons, Dean (Sally) Bergstrom and Gary (Nancy) Bergstrom; five grandchildren, Aaron (Ilana) Bergstrom, Laura (Brent) Kleffman, Jennifer Bergstrom, Holly Bergstrom, and Abby Bergstrom; and three great-grandchildren, Kira, Reed, and Ellis Kleffman. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruth.

Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.