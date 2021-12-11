Dorothy M. Baron, 96, Pierz

October 21, 1925 - December 9, 2021

Dorothy M. Baron, 96-year-old resident of Pierz passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 AM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church in Pierz with Father Popp officiating. Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the start of the service on Thursday at the church in Pierz.

Dorothy was born on October 21, 1925 to George and Louise (Fromelt) Hohmann in Rice, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Ira Baron on October 14, 1947 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. The couple moved to Pierz in 1968. Dorothy had a strong faith that guided her through life. She was an active volunteer at the Pierz Villa for many years. Dorothy and Ira enjoyed travel and RV'ing with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, doing arts and crafts, sewing, going to coffee with the ladies, bingo and spending time with her family and most recently her great granddaughter Quinn, whose pictures and visits brought her many smiles in her last days. She was a member of the Pierz Adult Choir, Christian Mothers and the American Legion Auxiliary. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph's Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Rick (Deb) Baron of St. Joseph, Betty Baron of St Paul; and 3 grandchildren, Kathryn (Brian) Fox, Dr. Tom Baron (Mitchell), Michael Baron and one Great granddaughter, Quinn.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira, son, Tom Baron; and sisters, Marian Hohmann, Delphine Junglen, Lucille Rudolph and Mary Bye.

Memorials are preferred to CHI Home Health and Hospice or Holy Trinity Grade School.