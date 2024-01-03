Dorothy A. Hebert, 95, St. Cloud

April 30, 1928 - January 1, 2024

attachment-Dorothy Hebert loading...

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Lower Church) in St. Cloud, MN for Dorothy Anne Hebert, age 95 of St. Cloud. The Reverend Doug Liebsch and Reverend Alan Wielinski will concelebrant. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Hope Catholic Cemetery at Chippewa Falls, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral services at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on April 30, 1928 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Charles and Exilda (LeDuc) Hebert. Dorothy is a 1945 graduate of McDonnell Memorial High School and 1949 graduate of St. Benedict’s and held a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Home Economics. After teaching for 8 years in WI, she moved to St. Cloud to work for NSP in 1957 as a home economist. Dorothy was President of the MN Business and Professional Women 1977-1978. She retired from NSP in 1988 as a consumer service rep. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Mary’s Choir, and the Daughter’s of Isabella and was an Oblate of St. Benedict. She was also a member of the French-Canadian Society and the MN Business and Professional Women.

Dorothy volunteered in multiple roles, working at the Stearns County History Museum as well as sang in the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir, greeted at the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau and read to the Sisters at the Saint Scholastic Convent.

Dorothy is survived by; her nephew, Frank Hebert of Chippewa Falls, WI; niece Kathryn Shefland of Big Lake, MN; niece-in-law Kathy Hebert of Chippewa Falls, WI; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; her brother, Francis Hebert; and her sister, Lucille Hendrickson.