Doris Marie Biermaier, 85, Cushing

March 24, 1939 - October 31, 2024

Doris Marie Biermaier, 85 year old resident of Cushing, MN, passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall with Father Patrick Hoeft. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, November 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 5 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall.

The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 5.

A full and complete notice will follow.