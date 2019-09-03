Doris Langer, 88, Pierz

March 25, 1931 - August 31, 2019

Doris Langer, 88-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Saturday, August 31 at her home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Johns Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at St. Johns Nepomuk Catholic Church and from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 .M. on Friday at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A parish prayer will be said at 5:00 P.M. followed by the Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at the church in Lastrup.

Doris was born on March 25, 1931 in Pierz, MN to the late Nick C. and Loretta (Faust) Meyer. She attended country school through the eighth grade. Doris was united in marriage to Victor Langer on September 3, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple farmed and made their home in Granite Township 4 miles east of Lastrup. Doris was a stay at home mother caring for and raising the couples 11 children. She will be remembered for her devotion to her faith praying the rosary daily and her family. Doris was a wonderful home maker raising a large garden and canning and freezing her harvest, baking homemade bread and making delicious meals for her family. She enjoyed a good game of cards and visiting with friends and family when time would allow. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 66 years, Victor Langer of Pierz, MN; children, David (Carol) Langer of Hillman, Hilde (Mark) Flicker of Pierz, Kevin Langer of Little Falls, MN, Roger (Shelly) Langer of Pequot Lakes, MN, Ron Langer of Little Falls, MN, Richard (Julie) Langer of Pierz, MN, Helen Koenig of Little Falls, MN, Lucy (Mark) Hanson of Pierz, MN, Rosie Kowalzek (Wade Bayer, fiancé) of Fort Ripley, MN, Allen Langer of Hillman, MN; siblings, Irene Pfaff of Princeton, MN, Leona (Henry) Stockert of Fort Ripley, MN, Marlene Rugemer of Pierz, MN, Jerome (Kathy) Meyer of Pierz, MN; 21 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren one on the way and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick C. and Loretta Meyer; son, Donald Langer; brothers, Ray Meyer, Clarence Meyer, Melvin Meyer and several extended family members.