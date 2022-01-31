Doris K. Rausch, 88, St. Cloud

April 18, 1933 - January 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Doris K. Rausch, age 88, of St. Cloud, who passed on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Edenbrook (Talahi) in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Doris was born April 18, 1933 in Richmond to late Frank and Clara (Albers) Linz. She attended country school Dist #132. She graduated from Albany High School and went to work for Prudential Insurance Company in Minneapolis for several years. She married Leander (Lee) Rausch on September 3, 1955, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Richmond. Then worked for Lantz Optical in St. Cloud before moving to the Twin Cities area in 1957. There, they became members of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park for several years before moving back to St. Cloud, joining St. Peter’s Catholic Church and later St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. She worked for SCSU for 20+ years, retiring in 1997.

Doris was a member of Eagles Auxiliary #622, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hatters group, St. Augustine’s Christian Women and MRSEA (Minnesota Retired State Employees Association).

Doris enjoyed playing cards (Cribbage, 500, among others), bingo, casino trips, traveling, crocheting, spending winters in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas and Mesa, Arizona. A memorable trip was the Pilgrimage to Rome, Lourdes (was immersed in the Healing water), and Fatima. Education was particularly important to her, particularly for her kids. She was known for her sense of humor, beautiful smile and love of laughter. She enjoyed music and visiting with friends to share stories.

She is survived by her children; Jeff (Wendy) of Dassel; Joel (Kathleen) of Brooklyn Park; James (Val) of Eagan; Julie (John) Grundhoefer of St. Cloud, grandchildren; Ryan (Rose) Rausch; Jacob Rausch; Emily (Mitch) Gorres; great-grandchildren, Judah, Sam, Lillian, Max and Oscar; sister-in-law, Maryann Linz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband; siblings, Cordelia (Martin) Johnson, Melvin Linz, Edmund (Louise) Linz, Beatrice (Cletus) Vogt and Severin Linz.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and nurses at St Cloud Hospital – Telemetry Unit; CentraCare Hospice and Edenbrook (Talahi).