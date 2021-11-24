Dorine Lehn, 91, Little Falls

August 4, 1930 - November 21, 2021

Dorine Lehn, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, November 21 at Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls with her loving family by her side. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Dorine. The family kindly ask that those attending the visitation or Mass to please wear a mask.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. The burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday and a Parish Prayer at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Dorine Margaret Miller was born on August 4, 1930 in Millerville, Minnesota to the late Nicholas and Margaret (Westrup) Miller. She grew up in the Millerville area and attended school in Brandon, MN. She graduated with the class of 1949 and was the valedictorian. Dorine attended the Alexandria Vocational School for one year. She then attended Bemidji State University and received her Associates of Arts Degree in Child Development. Dorine was united in marriage to William Lehn on July 3, 1950 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Brandon, MN. The couple farmed for seven years and then moved to Little Falls. Dorine was a stay-at-home mom raising the couple's 12 children. She also worked for Head Start for 20 years, Religious Education Director at St. Mary's Church for three years and worked at the Little Falls Walmart until her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed quilting, baking, puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Above all, she cherished her role as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorine was a member of St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary, Oasis Share A Meal, the Crosier Apostolate, Central Minnesota TEC, Relay for Life, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Parish Council.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary (Gary) Ubl of Bloomington, MN, Maggie Lehn of Brush Prairie, WA, Beth Lehn of Dunnellon, Florida, Pat (Tom) Arnold of Little Falls, MN, Mike (Kathy) Lehn of Mililani, HI, Kate (Yolanda Meza) Lehn of Anchorage, AK, Jane (Harry) Moore of Palmer, AK, Barb (Steve) Simpson, Pollock Pines, CA, Tim (Caroline) Lehn of San Diego, CA, Bill (Leanne) Lehn of North Canton, OH, Nancy (Peter Eckhoff) Lehn of New Hope, MN; brother, Joseph (Betty) Miller of Crystal, MN; 30 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, John "Jack" Lehn; six siblings and two infant grandchildren.