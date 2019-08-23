Dorelyn F. Anderson, 83, St. Cloud

October 14, 1935 – August 22, 2019

Dorelyn Foster Anderson, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dorelyn was born October 14, 1935 in Chicago, IL to John and Marion (Somers) Foster. She grew up in Lake Bluff, IL. Dorelyn received a BA in English in 1957 from Brown University of Providence, RI. She married Myron G. Anderson in 1957 in Lake Bluff, IL. Dorelyn was an avid reader and community activist.

Survivors include her husband, Myron Anderson of St. Cloud, MN; son, Mark D. Anderson of Minneapolis, MN; brothers Jack Foster of East Bridgewater, MA; David Foster of Ridgefield, CT; and one grandson, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.