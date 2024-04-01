Dorathy M. McGuiggan, 75, Elk River

December 19, 1948 - March 25, 2024

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Dorathy McGuiggan, 75 of Elk River who died Monday at Mercy Unity Hospital in Fridley. Rev. Bjorn Dixon will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Dorathy was born December 19, 1948 in Des Moines, IA to William & Myrtle (Stablefeldt) Stevenson. She married Gregory L. McGuiggan on June 11, 1967 in Minneapolis. Dorathy did clerical work for her son Michael and his construction business.

She is survived by her husband Gregory L. of Elk River; sons, Gregory A. of Elk River; Michael of Elk River; grandchildren, Amber, Chase, Ashlynn, Riley, and Kayla. Great grandchildren, Liam & Mason. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Deb) Stevenson of Little Falls; Billie (Bob) Evenson of Otsego; Susan (Cal) DeMarre of Elk River; William (Cathy) Stevenson of WI; Jean (Todd) Jagodzinski of Elk River; Bonita Stevenson of Elk River; Bette (Patrick) Allen of Elk River; mother-in-law, Bert McGuiggan of Osceola, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews and greats and all of her many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sharon Hansen and father-in-law, John McGuiggan.